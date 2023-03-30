Skoda Makes Powerful Move: Extends 1.5L TSI Engine to Kushaq and Slavia Ambition Trims

Skoda Auto has announced that it will now offer its 1.5 litre TSI petrol engine on the Ambition trims of its popular Kushaq SUV and Slavia sedan, as the company aims to cater to budget-conscious buyers. The unit was previously offered only with top-of-the-line variants of both vehicles. The company’s flagship 1.5L TSI unit comes packed with EVo generation technology and four cylinders. The motor is tuned to deliver a power output of 148 bhp and 250 Nm peak torque. It is available with the option of a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox. These buyers will now have the option of choosing the higher performance 1.5-litre EVO four-cylinder unit instead of the 1.0-litre 3-cylinder engine.

Talking about price, the Skoda Kushaq 1.5L TSI Ambition MT stands at Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom). While Kushaq Ambition 1.5L DSG and DSG DT costs Rs 16.79 lakh and Rs 16.84 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), respectively. At the same time, Skoda Slavia Ambition 1.5L MT is priced at Rs 14.94 lakh (ex-showroom). The Slavia Ambition 1.5L DSG and DSG DT is being offered at Rs 16.24 lakh and Rs 16.29 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), respectively.

The 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine boasts of segment-first Active Cylinder Technology (ACT) that automatically shuts down two cylinders under a low engine load, further reducing fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. The cars will now also meet the new RDE (Real Driving Emission) norms and deliver better fuel efficiency.

“Skoda has always attracted customers who are passionate about a car’s safety and driving dynamics. The 1.5 TSI engine is known globally, not only for power and torque, but also for technology and efficiency. In line with demand and feedback from our customers, we have decided to introduce this advanced engine with Active Cylinder –Technology and plasma-coated cylinder liners in our best-selling trim on the Kushaq and Slavia,” Petr Solc, Skoda India’s Brand Director, was quoted as saying by car&bike.

By introducing its 1.5L TSI range in the Ambition trim, Skoda has made its product range more accessible to a wider pool of sedan enthusiasts. Besides that, customers will now be able to opt for the Dual Tone paint schemes that were earlier available in the higher variants only.

While announcing the expansion of its 1.5L TSI range, Skoda has suggested that rising demand from its customers is the reason behind their decision.

