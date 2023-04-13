Skoda Slavia Anniversary Edition, Kushaq Lava Blue Edition Launched In India, Check Price And Specs

The Czech automobile manufacturer Skoda has been ruling the market for decades with great sales figures, all the credit goes to the well-built quality and performance that the brand provides in the cars. Recently, one of the hot selling products from the company Slavia, which has completed a year in the Indian market and received an entire fleet of 5-star safety ratings in the latest Global NCAP crash tests.

In order to mark the occasion, the company has launched an all-new Anniversary Edition of the premium sedan Slavia and Skoda Kushaq Lava Blue Edition. Interested customers can purchase Kushaq’s limited edition at the starting price of 17,99,000 (ex-showroom). While Slavia’s Anniversary Edition has been introduced at the price of Rs Rs 17,27,999 (ex-showroom). The same can be booked from Skoda’s authorized dealership.

Both cars come with rear mudflaps and updated chrome grilles from the front. Apart from this, they also have a chrome garnish along the lower part of the doors. The Slavia’s special edition comes with an Anniversary Edition branding on the C-pillar. While Kushaq features Edition plaquette at the B-pillar.

Commenting on both the special edition models, SKoda’s director Petr Šolc said that they continue with our product offensive strategy with all new editions of the Kushaq and Slavia, which are instrumental in our growth ambitions in India. Since their introduction, both of our INDIA 2.0 cars have set new benchmarks in safety, and they are leading the class when it comes to safety in India.

