Skoda Slavia, Kushaq Get New Variants; Price, Features and More Details

The top car manufacturer Skoda has introduced the special edition of feature-loaded Kushaq and Slavia. As per the details shared by the company, the brand has added Kushaq Onyx Plus and Slavia Ambition Plus to the lineup, which start from Rs 11.59 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

Skoda Kushaq and Slavia Special Edtion Festive Offer

Both the latest models have been dropped under festive pricing. The vehicles also come with great offers including new exchange benefits, and special corporate plans, all for a limited period. The step has been taken to provide more options to the customers to choose from in the festive season. Interested customers either can pre-book the cars by visiting authorized showroom or online from the company’s official webiste.

Kushaq Onyx Plus Features

Talking about the Kushaq Onyx Plus first, it comes with the updated R16 Grus alloy wheels, window chrome garnish, typical signature style front grille, featuring the company’s logo on the top of the bonnet. Apart from this, customers will also get roof rails, body-colored door handles, a decent amount of cladding on the sides, LED headlights, paired with LED DRLs and whatnot.

Kushaq Onyx Plus Engine

The model features a 1.0 TSI engine, which produces a max power of 113.987bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque. The unit is matted with a 6-speed manual transmission.

Skoda Slavia Ambition Plus Features

Moving towards the Slavia Ambition Plus, the all-new variant is filled with decent updates and cosmetic changes. Starting from the front, it comes with a stylish front grille, covered with chrome work from every corner. The car also equipped with an in-built dashcam, enhancing more security inside the cabin, and allowing the drivers to document the journey while the car is on run.

Skoda Slavia Ambition Plus engine

Slavia Ambition Plus also features the same engine option as Kushaq Onyx Plus, and is available in both 6-speed manual and automatic transmission options.