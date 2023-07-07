Skoda Survey Reveals Safety Features Top Priority for Indian Car Buyers

A recent survey conducted by NIQ BASES on behalf of Skoda Auto India gathered insights from Indian car buyers, shedding light on their preferences and priorities when purchasing a personal vehicle.

The survey, which reached 1,000 respondents across 10 states in India, revealed that 9 out of 10 customers believe that all cars in India should have a safety rating.

The study aimed to gauge the feature preferences of customers and shed light on the factors influencing their car purchase decisions. The results indicated that crash ratings and the number of airbags were the top two features that influenced consumer choices. Notably, fuel efficiency secured the third spot on the list of car purchase decision factors.

According to the survey, a car’s crash test rating carried an importance score of 22.3 percent, closely followed by the number of airbags at 21.6 percent. The data also revealed that 22.2 percent of customers preferred cars with 5-star crash test ratings, while 21.3 percent opted for 4-star crash test ratings. Cars with 0-star crash test ratings garnered a mere 6.8 percent of customer preference.

Fuel economy, with a relevance score of 15 percent, emerged as the third most crucial factor considered by buyers when making an automobile purchase.

The survey focused on individuals aged between 18 and 54 years in the SEC A and B bracket. Of the respondents, 80 percent were male and 20 percent were female. Current car owners who possessed a vehicle priced above Rs 500,000 constituted 67 percent of the participants. Additionally, 33 percent of the respondents did not currently own a car but expressed their intention to purchase one above the price threshold within a year.

Expressing the company’s commitment to safety, Petr Šolc, Brand Director of Škoda Auto India, stated, “For us at Škoda, safety is part of our DNA, and it is our philosophy to build safe cars.” Šolc emphasized the brand’s extensive experience with crash tests and safety, spanning over 50 years. Notably, since 2008, every Škoda car has undergone global and Indian crash tests, consistently achieving a 5-star safety rating. The survey further highlighted Škoda’s positive brand perception, ranking among the top three brands associated with models boasting high safety ratings.