Social media influencers twin sisters Chinki Minki buy Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 worth Rs 1 crore

Social media influencers’ twin sisters Surabhi and Samriddhi who rose to fame from Comedy Nights With Kapil with the stage name Chinki-Minki have added a feature-loaded luxury car to their garage. While confirming the news, the duo shared a photo and video about the same on their official social media platform, where both can be seen posing and taking delivery of the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 worths Rs 1 crore.

They also captioned the post, where they wrote that they are in love as they booked this beast a month ago. They further explained that the duo were waiting for the number plate since then. After so many ups and downs finally we have our dream car staring at us, they added in the caption.

Talking about the specification, the leading carmaker Mercedes AMG GLC 4 in India at a price tag of under Rs 1 crore. The luxury vehicle comes with 3.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that churns out 390 PS and a peak torque of 520 Nm. The company claims that the giant SUV can accelerate I0-100 km/h in just 4.9 seconds. It comes with a 250 km/h top speed.

