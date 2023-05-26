CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Hyundai ExterGo FirstHyundai Creta EVMaruti Suzuki FronxRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Solapur-Mumbai Vande Bharat Records Highest Occupancy in May: Central Railway
1-MIN READ

Solapur-Mumbai Vande Bharat Records Highest Occupancy in May: Central Railway

Published By: Paras Yadav

PTI

Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 18:53 IST

Mumbai, India

Vande Bharat Express (Photo: IANS)

Vande Bharat Express (Photo: IANS)

Solapur- Mumbai Vande Bharat Express registers top spot, out of the three Vande Bharat Express trains plying on CR network

Of the three Vande Bharat Express trains plying on its network, the Solapur-CSMT (Mumbai) train has had the highest occupancy in May, the Central Railway (CR) said on Friday.

The other two semi-high speed Vande Bharat trains operated by the CR ply on Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi and Nagpur-Bilaspur routes.

The Solapur-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Vande Bharat Express registered top occupancy of 125.23 percent, followed by CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat Express at 119.45 per cent this month, it said in a release.

Also Read: Hyderabad Airport Metro: Four More Stations Will Be Added To 31-Kilometer Long Project

The Bilaspur-Nagpur and Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express trains registered 97.92 percent and 95.08 percent occupancy, respectively.

CSMT-Sainagar and Sainagar-CSMT Vande Bharat trains recorded 93 percent and 84 percent occupancy, respectively.

All three trains received “overwhelming response" in May 2023, the CR claimed.

top videos

    CSMT-Solapur and CSMT-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat trains were launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 10 this year. Before that, he had flagged off Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express on December 11, 2022.

    Vande Bharat Express trains have been indigenously designed and can reach a maximum speed of 160 kmph.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    About the Author
    Paras Yadav
    Paras Yadav, Trainee at News18, is an Automobile Journalist with remarkable educational background in the domain of mass communication and holds more ...Read More
    Tags:
    1. vande bharat express
    2. Indian Railways
    first published:May 26, 2023, 18:53 IST
    last updated:May 26, 2023, 18:53 IST