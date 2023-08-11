CHANGE LANGUAGE
South Korea: Nearly 450 Flights Cancelled due to Typhoon Khanum
1-MIN READ

South Korea: Nearly 450 Flights Cancelled due to Typhoon Khanum

Published By: Paras Yadav

IANS

Last Updated: August 11, 2023, 09:30 IST

Seoul, South Korea

Seoul Airport (Photo: IANS)

Khanum is now on course to traverse the entire peninsula during the day bringing heavy rain and strong winds, according to the KMA.

About 450 flights were cancelled across South Korea Thursday due to the impact of the powerful typhoon Khanun which made landfall in the country’s southern coast in the morning.

After it made landfall at 9.20 a.m., Khanum is now on course to traverse the entire peninsula during the day bringing heavy rain and strong winds, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

According to airport authorities, out of the 2,138 flights planned for the day, 452 had been suspended as of 8.30 a.m., reports Yonhap News Agency.

Incheon International Airport in Incheon, 27 km west of Seoul, reported the cancellation or postponement of 145 flights out of a scheduled 1,048 flights.

At 14 other regional airports, the tally stood at 307 out of a scheduled 1,090 flights, according to Korea Airports Corp., which operates the airports.

The count of affected operations is predicted to rise as the typhoon advances, according to airport officials.

Real-time updates about altered flight details are being communicated to passengers and can also be verified on the airport websites.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)
