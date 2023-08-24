CHANGE LANGUAGE
SriLankan Airline Plane From Colombo Makes Emergency Landing at Delhi Airport
1-MIN READ

SriLankan Airline Plane From Colombo Makes Emergency Landing at Delhi Airport

Published By: Paras Yadav

PTI

Last Updated: August 24, 2023, 11:35 IST

New Delhi, India

The source said that a full emergency was declared at the Delhi airport at around 5 pm as the plane had suffered a hydraulic issue.

A SriLankan Airlines plane coming from Colombo made an emergency landing at the Delhi airport on Wednesday evening due to a hydraulic issue, according to a source.

The aircraft had more than 140 people onboard, the source in the know said.

There was no immediate statement from SriLankan Airlines on the incident.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
August 24, 2023
last updated:August 24, 2023, 11:35 IST