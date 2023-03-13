CHANGE LANGUAGE
Stellantis in Talks with Spanish Government for Electric Vehicle Production: Report
Stellantis in Talks with Spanish Government for Electric Vehicle Production: Report

Reuters

Last Updated: March 13, 2023, 16:04 IST

MADRID

Stellantis has factories in multiple cities of Spain such as Madrid, Vigo and Zaragoza where it assembles Opel, Citroen and Peugeot cars

Stellantis is in talks with the Spanish government regarding the production of small electric vehicles in the country, newspaper Cinco Dias reported on Monday citing unidentified sources at the Industry Ministry and the carmaker.

The company is negotiating with the government conditions of state aid to be granted to the project, the newspaper said.

A ministry spokesperson was not immediately able to comment and Stellantis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Stellantis has plants in the cities of Madrid, Vigo and Zaragoza where it assembles Opel, Citroen and Peugeot cars.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
