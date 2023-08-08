Stellantis to Revive Fiat Brand in India Using Cutting-Edge STLA M Platform

In a strategic move that could reshape the Indian automotive landscape, Stellantis, the conglomerate behind iconic brands like Jeep and Citroen, is gearing up to reintroduce the beloved Fiat brand to the Indian market.

Stellantis STLA M Platform: Here’s What We Know?

This revival is anticipated to offer an exciting wave of innovation thanks to the ground-breaking STLA Medium (M) platform. Having said that, this platform, which was just launched last month, is about to arrive in India and will serve as the foundation for both the forthcoming Citroen vehicles and the next-generation Jeep Compass, all of which will be introduced in 2026.

The STLA M platform, the first of four platforms created to support a variety of upcoming models across the conglomerate’s brands, serves as the forefront of Stellantis’ global drive towards Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs). The platform’s modular construction gives it the adaptability to support a wide range of vehicles, with lengths ranging from 4.3 metres to 4.9 metres, effectively covering the dynamic C- and D-segments. Notably, it has a 2.7–2.9 metre wheelbase range.

Furthermore, the STLA M platform is renowned for its flexibility because it can accommodate front-, rear-, or four-wheel drive versions, with the latter utilising a cutting-edge dual-motor layout. Power outputs ranging from 215 bhp to an exhilarating 382 bhp will delight performance enthusiasts. While battery sizes up to 98 kWh guarantee over 700 km of range on the WLTP cycle.

This innovative platform provides access to a range of body types, including sedans, crossovers, and SUVs. It defeats the legacy PSA and FCA platforms that serve as the backbone of Stellantis’ current portfolio since it was built with a focus on cutting weight and improving ride quality and handling. The platform may be able to support ICE powertrains in addition to its electrification capabilities, according to insiders.

Currently, Stellantis’ Indian brands are split over two factories and operate independently. The Citroen C3, eC3, and C3 Aircross are built on the CMP architecture and come off the assembly line in Thiruvallur, whilst the FCA Small Wide platform is home to the Compass and its offshoots at Ranjangaon. Furthermore, the Hosur plant alone manufactures powertrains for both domestic and foreign markets.

Jeep’s upcoming next-generation Compass, code-named J4U, which will include the ground-breaking STLA M platform, will serve as the centrepiece of the brand’s impending revitalization for Fiat. The first STLA M-based vehicle will be added to Citroen’s portfolio simultaneously when the C3X crossover debuts in late 2024.

Why Did Fiat Leave India?

Fiat’s departure from India in 2019 stemmed from an outdated model lineup, incompatible with the BS6 emissions norms. Diminished sales and the difficulties they brought with them in defending high upgrade charges only made things worse. The fact that Fiat’s diesel engines were not being used by significant customers like Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors contributed to its withdrawal.

This revival presents a golden opportunity for Fiat, a chance for a fresh start with an all-new model range and a contemporary engine family. This time, the stars seem to have aligned, with Stellantis and the groundbreaking STLA M platform poised to provide the perfect ecosystem for Fiat’s resurgence.