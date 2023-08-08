CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Maruti Suzuki InvictoKia Seltos 2023Honda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Subsidy for EVs to Continue Till New Policy is Notified: Delhi Transport Minister
1-MIN READ

Subsidy for EVs to Continue Till New Policy is Notified: Delhi Transport Minister

Published By: Paras Yadav

PTI

Last Updated: August 08, 2023, 14:35 IST

New Delhi, India

Charging Infrastructure (Photo: Arvind Kejriwal / Twitter)

Charging Infrastructure (Photo: Arvind Kejriwal / Twitter)

The Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy, introduced in August 2020, aims at increasing the EV share in total vehicle sales to 25 percent by 2024.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday announced that subsidy benefits under the existing Electric Vehicle Policy will continue till a new one gets notified.

The Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy, introduced in August 2020, aims at increasing the EV share in total vehicle sales to 25 percent by 2024. According to official data, over 1.12 lakh electric vehicles have been sold under the policy.

“Today, we complete three years of Delhi’s landmark EV policy that has propelled Delhi to becoming India’s electric vehicle capital.

“Since the formulation of a new electric vehicle policy is still under process, the subsidy benefits of the existing policy will continue till the new policy gets notified," Gahlot said in a tweet.

Delhi’s electric vehicle policy has so far achieved around 86 per cent of its measures and targets, the transport department said in May.

The transport department and Delhi Electric Vehicle Cell also held a stakeholder consultation in May as part of the process of drafting a revised ‘Delhi EV Policy 2.0’.

In June this year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Delhi has become the country’s electric vehicle capital with the highest number of such vehicles being bought in the city.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Paras Yadav
Paras Yadav, Trainee at News18, is an Automobile Journalist with remarkable educational background in the domain of mass communication and holds more ...Read More
Tags:
  1. Electric vehicles
first published:August 08, 2023, 14:35 IST
last updated:August 08, 2023, 14:35 IST