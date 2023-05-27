Summer Special Trains From Secunderabad To Barauni, Jaipur To Shalimar On These Dates

The railway sector is witnessing an extra rush of passengers for trains passing through Bihar due to the summer vacation. There is also a long waiting list on certain trains. To curb the crowd, the railway authorities have started operating special trains. Along the same lines, the East Central Railway has decided to operate a one-way special train from Secunderabad to Barauni and Jaipur to Shalimar. The train will operate on May 28 and 29. Passengers wanting to travel by these trains can book their tickets now.

Secunderabad-Barauni one-way special train:

As per the statement issued by Virendra Kumar, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of East Central Railway Information, the Secunderabad-Barauni one-way special train number 07323 will go through Gondia-Durg-Raipur-Bilaspur-Ranchi-Bokaro-Dhanbad-Jasidih-Jhajha-Kiul.

This summer special train will depart from Secunderabad on Sunday, May 28, at 09:05 at night. The train will arrive at Jhajha on Monday, May 29, at 04:40 in the morning, and at Barauni at 07:00 am. Six general compartment coaches and 11 sleeper class coaches will be available in this special train.

Jaipur-Shalimar one-way special train

Passengers are finding it difficult to obtain train tickets on the Prayagraj-Gaya and Dhanbad routes. For the convenience of the commuters, the East Central Railway has decided to operate a one-way special between Jaipur and Shalimar. The train number of the same is 09741.

This train will depart from Jaipur on Monday, May 29 at 11:35 in the morning. It will travel to Shalimar while covering several stations in between, including Prayagraj, Agra Fort, Kanpur, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Junction, Gaya, and Dhanbad.

Before arriving at its scheduled destination, this summer special train will reach DDU on Tuesday, May 30 at 03:30 in the morning, followed by Sasaram at 4:30 am, Gaya at 6:40 am, Koderma at 8:00 am, and Dhanbad at 10:07 am. It will arrive at Shalimar at 4:00 in the evening. There will be 2 general class and 12 sleeper class coaches on this special train.