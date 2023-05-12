Summer Special Trains To Connect Hyderabad With Raxaul From May 13, Check Schedule

While the heat wave this summer has been making our life tough, the Indian Railways is trying its best to not let this season be an obstacle for the passengers to travel. The railways have announced several summer special trains this year. Adding to the list, South Central Railways (SCR) will be running the special trains from Hyderabad to Raxaul which along the route will also cover other stations such as Jusideh, Chitranjan and Bokaro.

The train no. 07051, Hyderabad-Raxaul Special train will leave Hyderabad at 08:35 p.m. and arrive in Raxaul at 1.30 p.m. the next day. It will be operational on May 13, 20 and 27. In return, Train No. 07052, Raxaul-Hyderabad Special will leave Raxaul at 8:30 am on May 16, May 23, and May 30 ( Tuesdays) and will arrive in Hyderabad at 4:50 pm on Thursday.

According to the official, both summer special trains will stop at various locations between Raxaul and Hyderabad, including Sitamarhi, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Barauni, Kiul, Jhajha, Jasidih, Madhupur, Chitranjan, Barakar, Dhanbad, Bokaro, and Ranchi.

The Summer Special Train has 12 sleeper coaches, two general coaches, five AC III coaches, and two AC II coaches.

A total of 24 pairs of summer special trains are operational throughout India. Recently, a summer special train from Ahmedabad to Samstipur and Darbhanga has been announced by Virendra Kumar, CPRO of Indian Railways

Every Monday from May 8 to June 26, the 09421 Ahmedabad-Darbhanga Summer Special will depart from Ahmedabad at 04:10 pm. It will arrive at Narkatiaganj at 09:30 pm on Tuesdays, Raxaul at 10.30 pm on Wednesdays, Bairgania at 11:35 pm and Sitamarhi at 12:30 am on Thursdays, Janakpur Road at 01.05 am, to reach Darbhanga at 2:15 am.

Similarly, on its way back, from May 10 to June 28, train number 09422 Darbhanga-Ahmedabad Summer Special will depart Darbhanga at 05:30 a.m. on Wednesdays, stopping at Janakpur Road at 06.00 a.m, Sitamarhi at 07:15 a.m., Bairgania at 08:18 a.m., Raxaul at 09.10 a.m., Narkatiaganj at 10:10 am to reach Ahmedabad at 6:00 pm on Thursday. Four AC 2 Tier coaches, twelve AC 3 Tier coaches, two sleeper class coaches, and two general class coaches will make up this special.