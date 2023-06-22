CHANGE LANGUAGE
Sunny Deol and Father Dharmendra Strike Pose with Porsche 911 GT3, Pics Inside
1-MIN READ

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: June 22, 2023, 13:34 IST

Mumbai, India

Sunny Deol and Dharmendra (Photo: Automobili Ardent India)

Sunny Deol and Dharmendra (Photo: Automobili Ardent India)

Most of the supercars have been owned by the Sunny Deol. His garage is filled with Mercedes Benz Silver SL500, Audi A8, Porsche Cayenne, and Land Range Rover Autobiography among others.

The stars-filled Deol family undoubtedly has created a separate spot for themselves in Bollywood, all credit goes to their dedication, talent, and never-ending efforts to gratify viewers through their films. Apart from mastering the acting department, the family often catches headlines for their luxury lifestyle and exotic car collection.

Recently, a photo went viral on all the social media platforms, where one of the elder members of the family Bollywood actor, Sunny Deol, and his legendary father Dharmendra were seen posing with a supercar 2023 Porsche 911 GT3, which comes at the starting price of Rs 2.55 cr.

Bobby Deol (File photo)

Sunny Deol and Dharmendra’s Porsche 911 GT3

The photo has been shared by an automobile page named Automobili Ardent India on Instagram. It also captioned the post, saying a photo of Sunny Del’s Porsche 911 GT3 touring finally surfaces! While informing internet users about the details of the car, the handle wrote painted in Gentian Blue with satin black wheels, this GT3 was delivered way back in January this year but somehow was never properly photographed.

Sunny Deol With His Audi A8 (File photo)

Deol Family Car Collection

The page revealed that back in London, the Deol family owned a 993 and a 964. More recently, when the 991 was launched in India, there was word that the family had placed an order for 3 cars, but not sure if they ended up taking delivery of all three. Bobby Deol, however, did take delivery of a Type 991 Mark I 911 Carrera 4S in Guards Red which he still retains till date. Great to see a Type 992 Porsche 911 join the brood, this is a 6sp manual, no less, Automobili Ardent India added in its caption.

Sunny Deol Car Collection

About the Author
Shahrukh Shah
Shahrukh Shah, Sub-Editor at News18, loves to write about everything that moves on wheels. With years of experience and the required skill sets, he is...Read More
first published:June 22, 2023, 13:34 IST
last updated:June 22, 2023, 13:34 IST