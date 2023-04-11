CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Auto » Superstar Mohanlal Adds Range Rover Autobiography to His Expensive Car Collection
Superstar Mohanlal Adds Range Rover Autobiography to His Expensive Car Collection

Published By: Paras Yadav

IANS

Last Updated: April 11, 2023, 16:01 IST

Kochi [Cochin], India

Range Rover (Photo: IANS)

The Range Rover Autobiography worth Rs 5 crore was delivered by the local dealer and the star himself unveiled it in the city, where he lives on and off

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has added a brand new Range Rover – Autobiography to his collection of expensive cars.

The vehicle worth Rs 5 crore was delivered by the local dealer and the star himself unveiled it in the city, where he lives on and off. Also present on the occasion was his wife Suchithra and his close aides.

With this new addition, his collection of expensive cars has increased and it includes a Lamborghini, Toyota Vellfire, Landcruiser and a GLS Merc.

Though he hails from the state’s capital city, Mohanlal is now settled in Kochi, after moving base from Chennai, a few years back.

Now, fans are eagerly waiting for the car superstar Mammootty, who is a bigger car freak and Mohanlal’s rival, would buy. For several decades, the two have been known for competing not just on screen, but even in gadgets, homes and above all vehicles.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
