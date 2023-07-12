Surat Metro: Phase I to Start Operations in Dec 2027, Check Route, Distance, Stations and More

India’s textile and diamond hub Surat is set to become the second city in Gujarat with a Metro rail service. The first metro system of Surat will cover a distance of 41 kilometers, connecting the major commercial hubs of the city. Once completed, the Surat metro system will unquestionably improve the travel experience of daily commuters. Surat Metro will serve as a transit-oriented development project to encourage real estate growth in the city.

Surat Metro Launch Date

Phase 1 of the Surat metro project is reportedly expected to see its final outcome in December 2027. The central government gave the seal of approval for the Surat Metro in 2019. Both the central and Gujarat governments will oversee the project while the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) has been given the responsibility to manage the groundworks.

In January 2016, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) was assigned to create the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Surat Metro project. But the DPR was later modified in line with the central government’s latest 2017 Metro Policy. The project underwent a revision and construction works of the opening phase got underway in January 2021. An investment of more than 12,000 crore will be needed to complete Phase 1 of the Surat metro project.

Surat Metro Stations and Route

Spanning across two corridors, the Surat Metro will have a total of 38 stations, among which 32 will be elevated and the remaining 6 will be underground. The first corridor (Red Line) will spread across 21 km. It will have a 15 km elevated segment and a 6.5 km underground section, connecting Sarthana to Dream City.

The other corridor– the Green Line– will link Bhestan with Saroli. The Red Line will get a total of 20 stations, while the Green Line will have 18. All stations on the Green Line will be elevated. Commuters will be able to switch between corridors from the Majura Gate station. As per the DPR, three-car trains with a capacity of 764 passengers have been proposed for the Surat metro system. The trains will run at a maximum speed of 80 km/h. The maintenance depots for each corridor will be established at Dream City and Bhesan.