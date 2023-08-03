Suzuki Access 125 New Variant Launched, Priced at Rs 90,000

Suzuki Motorcycle India has taken the Indian scooter market by storm with the grand launch of a captivating new color variant for the Suzuki Access 125.

Having said that, the Special Edition and the Ride Connect Edition variants of the scooter gets the new dual-tone Pearl Shining Beige / Pearl Mirage White color option. This new color variant will be available at all Suzuki Two-Wheeler dealerships across the country from August 4 onwards.

Expressing his excitement on this occasion, Mr. Devashish Handa, the Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and After Sales at Suzuki Motorcycle India, stated, “Production of 5 Million Suzuki Access is a very significant occasion for us. Suzuki Access 125 has been one of the most popular Scooter Brands in India, and on this occasion, we bring for our customers a refreshing new color on our flagship product. We understand the needs of our buyers, and this color has been launched after getting a lot of positive feedback for our ‘Solid Ice Green / Pearl Mirage White’ color variant."

Suzuki Access 125: Price

Talking about the price, Suzuki Access 125 Ride Connect Edition Disc Brake with Alloy Wheel is priced at Rs 90,000 (ex-showroom). While the Special Edition Disc Brake Variant costs Rs 85,300 (ex-showroom).

Suzuki Access 125: Features

The Suzuki Access 125 Ride Connect Edition comes equipped with a Bluetooth enabled digital console allowing seamless connectivity between the vehicle and the rider’s smartphone. This feature-rich edition offers turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call, SMS, and WhatsApp Alert display, missed call, and unread SMS alert, speed exceeding warning, phone battery level display, and estimated time of arrival.

Furthermore, the scooter boasts of features like a Premium Chrome External fuel re-filling lid, a super bright LED headlamp, LED position lights, and a convenient USB Socket.

Suzuki Access 125: Color Options

Alongside the all-new Pearl Shining Beige / Pearl Mirage White color option, the existing color choices include Metallic Dark Greenish Blue, Solid Ice Green / Pearl Mirage White, Metallic Matte Black, Pearl Mirage White, Glossy Grey, Metallic Royal Bronze, and Matte Blue.