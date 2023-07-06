Suzuki Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Edition Breaks Cover, Global Sales to Begin Soon

The Suzuki Hayabusa, an icon in the world of motorcycles, has been dominating the market for an impressive 25 years.

To commemorate this milestone, Suzuki has unveiled the 25th-anniversary edition model that is sure to captivate enthusiasts worldwide. This special edition model will go on sale in the global markets this month.

Suzuki introduced the renowned Hayabusa superbike in 1998, and it has acquired a devoted following in India over the years. The changes to the Hayabusa special edition are primarily cosmetic, offering riders a visual feast.

The 25th-anniversary edition has an orange and black finish with distinctive colors for the drive chain adjuster and front brake disc inner. The same liquid-cooled inline-four engine powers the limited-edition superbike, which is coupled to a 6-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quick shifter. It is adjusted to produce the same 190 horsepower and 150 newton-meters of peak torque.

Currently, the motorcycle is sold in 48 countries around the world.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Invicto Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 24.79 Lakh

Meanwhile, the 25th-anniversary edition will be put on sale in the global markets in the upcoming weeks. So far, there is no update on its arrival in India. According to reports, it is priced at Rs 16.9 lakhs, ex-showroom, in the country.

The first generation of the motorcycle was launched as the Hayabusa (GSX1300R) at Intermot in Germany in the year 1998, and sales began in Europe and North America in 1999. The product concept was Ultimate Sport, and its high power and handling prowess, combined with its unique and aerodynamic style, created a sensation, and it became Suzuki’s flagship motorbike.

In 2007, the second generation was introduced, with increased displacement from 1,299cc to 1,340cc. It carried over the first generation’s exceptional and strong performance but included a new feature, the Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (SDMS), which allowed riders to modify the output characteristics to their likings. Sales had also extended globally, with the first Japanese domestic specifications launched in 2014, while manufacture and sales started in India in 2016.

The third-generation Hayabusa was debuted in 2021, featuringa completely redesigned engine and chassis, as well as several other electronic controls. The engine and chassis parts had been thoroughly reassessed, and the electronic control system Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S) had been implemented, including traction control systems and bi-directional quick-shift systems, making this model powerful yet controllable, and embodying the styling design concept - ‘The Refined Beast’."