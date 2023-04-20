Suzuki Motorcycle India Rolls Out 7 Millionth Unit from Gurugram Facility

Suzuki Motorcycle India has rolled out its 7 millionth two-wheeler from the Kherki Dhaula plant situated in Gurugram. The 7 millionth celebratory unit was the V-Strom SX adventure tourer in a Champion Yellow No. 2 colour. Suzuki’s Gurugram factory had commenced operations in February 2006 and it has took nearly 17 years to achieve this remarkable milestone.

Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are delighted to accomplish 7 millionth production landmark. The company began its operations in February 2006 and has been delivering superior value products since its inception."

Suzuki’s current portfolio in India comprises of V-Strom SX, Gixxer SF 250, Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF, Gixxer, Access 125, Avenis, Burgman Street and Burgman Street EX. In addition, it also retails Hayabusa, V-Strom 650XT and Katana under its big bike product portfolio.

“This is a testimony of our commitment to India and we wish to achieve many such milestones in the future. In the financial year ending March 2023, we achieved a record sale of 9.38 lakh units and year-on-year growth of 24.3% as compared to FY 2021-22. We thank our valued customers, business partners, associates, and all my colleagues for this remarkable feat,” added Umeda.

