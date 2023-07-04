Suzuki Motorcycle India Sales Grow by 19 Percent with 80,737 Units in June

Two-wheeler maker Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd on Monday reported an 18.7 percent year-on-year growth in total sales at 80,737 units in June.

The company had sold 68,018 units in June 2022, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SIMPL) said in a statement.

Domestic sales rose 19.1 percent to 63,059 units in the period under review compared to 52,929 units in June 2022. Exports grew 17.2 percent to 17,678 units in the previous month compared to 15,089 two-wheelers shipped a year ago, as per the company.

“Suzuki Motorcycle India continues posting double-digit sales increases. This growth also shows robust demand for our products, not just in the domestic market but in overseas markets as well," said Devashish Handa, Executive Vice President for sales, marketing and after-sales at Suzuki Motorcycle India.

The company last month announced the launch of E20-compliant V-Strom SX, Gixxer 250 series and Burgman Street EX.