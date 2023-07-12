Tata Curvv SUV Spotted Testing in India Ahead of Official Launch, Pics Inside

The Indian automotive giant, Tata Motors, is gearing up for the much-awaited launch of the Curvv SUV in the country in 2024. Recently, the SUV made its first appearance on Indian roads during a testing session, and the first set of spy images has now surfaced online.

The spy shots captured the upcoming Tata Curvv parked alongside other test mules. The test vehicle exhibited a coupe-like roofline similar to that of the Nexon. However, the rear end was cleverly disguised, leaving the design elements a mystery. Speculations suggest that the Curvv might feature a sharply sloping windshield and sleek angular tail lamp units, adding to its aesthetic appeal.

Moving on, Tata Motors has revealed that the upcoming Curvv SUV will not only feature an electric propulsion system upon its launch in 2024 but will also offer petrol and diesel-powered internal combustion engines (ICE) at a later stage. This announcement marks a significant step for the company as the Tata Curvv Concept, the result of four years of dedicated development, is set to become Tata’s first-ever coupe-style SUV.

Built on the Gen 2 platform, which serves as the foundation for the Blackbird project, the Tata Curvv SUV boasts distinct front and rear ends, setting it apart from its sibling, the Nexon, and establishing its unique identity in the market.

Tata Curvv SUV Prototype (Photo: Teambhp)When it comes to safety, Tata Motors intends to retain the core structure of the Nexon, which holds an impressive five-star safety rating from Global NCAP tests. By doing so, Tata ensures that the Curvv maintains the same high build quality and safety standards while optimizing production costs. Furthermore, the Curvv’s sleek and aerodynamic roofline follows the design cues of a coupe-style SUV, elegantly tapering as it merges with the fastback trunk. This meticulous design not only enhances interior space for passengers but also provides a more generous boot space compared to the Nexon.

Once launched in the Indian market, the Tata Curvv SUV will rival the likes of the segment-leading Hyundai Creta, MG Astor, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota HyRyder, and Honda Elevate.

With its cutting-edge technology and versatile powertrain options, the Tata Curvv is poised to disrupt the SUV market. Automotive enthusiasts and consumers alike eagerly await its arrival in 2024. This dynamic SUV promises to deliver an exhilarating driving experience while upholding Tata Motors’ unwavering commitment to safety, quality, and innovation.