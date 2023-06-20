Tata Curvv to Offer CNG Option Alongside ICE, Electric Powertrains

Tata Motors has officially announced that the much-anticipated Curvv SUV will be available in internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric powertrain variants. However, recent concept sketch hint at the possibility of the upcoming midsize SUV featuring a compressed natural gas (CNG) option as well.

The sketch shows that there is a CNG button on the climate control panel located on the dashboard, alongside other noteworthy features. Though this development has not yet been confirmed, considering that Tata Motors itself produced the sketch, there is a high chance that the CNG kit and these features will be included in the final product.

According to sources, the Curvv is likely to use Tata Motors’ ground-breaking twin-cylinder CNG tank technology, which effectively frees up boot space. This innovative technique, which debuted in the Altroz CNG model and will also be offered in the Tiago and Tigor CNG variants, has already been registered as a patent by Tata Motors.

Notably, the Punch CNG variant on display at the 2023 Auto Expo also features the split CNG tank. Furthermore, the upcoming Nexon facelift is strongly rumored to receive a factory-fitted CNG kit. Given the mechanical similarities between the Nexon and Curvv, it is very likely that both cars will use the twin-cylinder configuration.

Regarding the electric version of the Curvv, it is expected to boast a remarkable range of 400-500 kilometers and will come equipped with a dual motor configuration, ensuring all-wheel drive capability. On the other hand, the ICE variant will offer a 1.2-litre direct-injection turbo-petrol engine generating 125 bhp power and 225Nm of torque. Customers will have the option to choose between manual and automatic gearbox transmissions.

According to the concept sketches, the Curvv is likely to be equipped with advanced features such as a 360-degree camera, auto park assist, and dual-zone climate control. Interestingly, the dual-zone climate control system can be conveniently accessed via two toggles, while the camera and park assist functionalities can be controlled using buttons located at the top-right corner.

Recent spy shots and patent filings have unveiled that the Nexon facelift, which is anticipated to hit the market later this year, will share most of its switchgear with the Curvv, further suggesting the inclusion of the aforementioned features in the Nexon as well.

Enthusiasts can expect both the electric and ICE versions of the Curvv to be launched in 2024, with the electric variant likely to make its debut first, generating immense anticipation among automotive enthusiasts and prospective buyers.