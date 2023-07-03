Tata Harrier EV Officially Revealed; Check Price, Launch Date, Range and More

To push the electric vehicle culture in India, the leading homegrown car maker Tata decided to turn its feature-loaded Harrier into EV. Yes, you read it right. The e-SUV will share some of the design elements from the concept car, which was displayed at the 2023 Auto Expo.

While confirming the news, the brand informed that the EV is under process, and will hit the Indian market in coming years. Amid this, the company also dropped a photo of an upcoming king-size e-SUV on the internet, giving customers a hint about the overall look.

Upcoming Tata Harrier EV

As per the photos shared by the company, the giant SUV looks quite impressive in a dual-tone Bronze and White color scheme. However, there is a section of people on social media who are not happy about the concept of the current color option.

Talking about the front look, the SUV features a new split LED headlamp setup, full-width running LED bar, and white or chrome finish grille, which flaunts the company’s logo on it.

Upcoming Tata Harrier EV Specs

The brand has not disclosed the specs details as yet. But, confirmed that the EV will have a dual electric motor setup, which will allow the driver to have a decent range between 400 - 500 km. It has been reported by the company that the vehicle will come with an all-wheel drive configuration.

Once launched, it will compete directly against Mahindra’s electrified Mahindra XUV700.

Upcoming Tata Harrier EV expected price

As far as the price is concerned, it is expected that the e-SUV will fall between a price range of Rs 30 lakh to Rs 31 lakh (ex-showroom).