Tata Harrier Front Fascia Melts as Temperature Rises in Bengaluru, Photos Viral

Summer is here! So are the heat waves. Now the rising temperature not only affecting humans but cars too. And, a recent viral tweet is clear proof of it, where a Tata Harrier, which is considered one of the strong SUVs in the country, started melting its front bumper with the massive heat. The incident has been reported from Bengaluru.

The car owner named Saurav Nahata in his tweet claimed that he parked the SUV outside his office. Later, when he came to collect the car, he witnessed the front fascia of the Harrier being burnt due to the sun’s heat. He also shared photos of the same, where the front grills and the front bumper can be seen melted.

Also Read: Tata Nexon EV Catches Fire, Company Blames Headlamp Repair For Incident

Take a look at the viral tweet of Tata Harrier’s melted bumper

Nahata in his tweet wrote that he has been driving or using the Tata Harrier since December 2021. He bought the car because of the positive reviews of its build quality and safety ratings. However, when the SUV didn’t live up to expectations and was not able to handle normal heatwave, the customer got disappointed.

I drive a Tata Harrier since Dec 2021. My reasons for buying Tata Harrier:1. Good reviews on @TeamBHPforum2. Excellent build quality reviews onlineThis is what happened standing for 10 hr in Bangalore Sun on 12th Apriland @TataMotors_Cars is asking me to pay for it now! pic.twitter.com/TUbLA8OSSO— Saurav Nahata (@iamsauravnahata) April 18, 2023

While tagging the homegrown carmaker in his Tweet, Nahata wrote that the incident took place when his car was parked in the Bangalore sun for 10 hours on April 12th, and now the company is now asking him to pay for it the damage.

In addition, the customer in his post said that he is really surprised by seeing that the leading brand is taking the serious event so lightly.

Read all the Latest Auto News here