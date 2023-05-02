Tata Motor India Sales Dip 4 Percent in April to 69,599 Units

Tata Motors on Monday said its total wholesales declined by 4 percent to 69,599 units in April, as compared with the same month last year. The company had sold 72,468 units in April 2022.

The auto major said its total domestic sales declined by 4 percent to 68,514 units last month, as compared with 71,467 units in the year-ago period.

Also Read: Hyundai Motor India Sales Up 3.5 Percent in April to 58,201 Units

The auto major said its passenger vehicle sales rose 13 percent to 47,107 units last month, as compared to 41,630 units in the same month last year.

Total commercial vehicle sales stood at 22,492 units, down 27 percent from 30,838 units in April 2022, it added.

Read all the Latest Auto News here