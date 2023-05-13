Tata Motors Achieves Milestone of 2 Lakh Units for Punch; Plans to Introduce CNG Variant Soon

Tata Motors, the leading automobile manufacturer, has reached a significant milestone as it proudly announce the production of the 2,00,000th unit of its popular model, the Punch. Surpassing expectations, this remarkable achievement comes merely 20 months after the Punch’s grand debut in the Indian market. This compact SUV entered the scene in October 2021, capitalizing on the burgeoning demand in the compact SUV segment. Today, the Punch stands as the youngest member of Tata Motors’ esteemed SUV lineup, firmly establishing its position as the brand’s second-best-selling model.

Equipped with a powerful BS6 Phase-2 updated 1.2-litre petrol engine, the Punch offers an impressive output of 82bhp of power and 112Nm of torque. This engine is seamlessly coupled with a five-speed manual transmission, providing drivers with a smooth and responsive ride. For those seeking enhanced convenience, the homegrown automaker also offers the option of an AMT unit.

The Punch faces fierce competition from other popular compact SUVs like the Citroen C3, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Hyundai Venue, and Renault Kiger, sparking an intense battle for supremacy in this rapidly growing segment.

Exciting news awaits Punch enthusiasts, as Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the highly anticipated CNG variant of this successful model. Showcased at the prestigious 2023 Auto Expo, the Punch CNG will be the company’s second offering to feature twin CNG cylinder technology, following the Altroz CNG. With this introduction, the brand aims to cater to the increasing demand for eco-friendly vehicles while providing customers with an even wider range of options.

As Tata Motors continues to innovate and expand its product lineup, the remarkable achievement of producing 2,00,000 units of the Punch signifies the brand’s commitment to delivering high-quality vehicles that resonate with Indian customers. With the imminent arrival of the Punch CNG, the future looks bright for Tata Motors and their dedicated fan base.