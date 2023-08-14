Tata Motors Achieves Remarkable Milestone of 1 Lakh EV Sales, Details Inside

In a groundbreaking stride towards a greener future, Tata Motors has achieved a remarkable milestone of 1 Lakh Tata EVs.

This significant accomplishment not only highlights Tata Motors’ ongoing commitment to creating positive change but also contributes to shaping an eco-conscious destiny for India.

The journey to this remarkable feat has been an extraordinary three-year evolution, propelling the automaker to the forefront of India’s EV revolution. The progression from the initial 10,000 EVs to the monumental 100,000 has been an impressive path, with the last 50,000 units achieved in a mere nine months. To commemorate this special occasion, Tata Motors illuminated the skies with a breathtaking drone spectacle, symbolizing the transformation of a dream into a tangible reality.

Speaking on this momentous occasion, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, the astute Managing Director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., shared his sentiments, stating, “Today stands as an unparalleled milestone as we exult in the achievement of 1 Lakh Tata EVs. This achievement fills us with immense gratification, affirming our audacious foray into electrification that has propelled the acceptance of a technology poised to expedite India’s journey towards net carbon neutrality. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our esteemed EV patrons, the government, our valued investors, the enterprising Tata uniEVerse Ecosystem partners, all of whom have been unwavering pillars of support. Collectively, we steer India towards an era of eco-conscious mobility."

Tata EVs have travelled a phenomenal 1.4 billion km, or the equivalent of three solar odysseys, setting the course for future mobility. The collaborative efforts of Tata EV owners have successfully reduced an impressive 219,432 tonnes of CO2 emissions, embarking in an era of decreased carbon emissions and pollution and having a significant positive influence on the environment.

Beyond its effects on the environment, Tata EV users have saved a phenomenal Rs 7 billion on fuel costs over the course of their ownership, highlighting the affordability and sustainability built into this ground-breaking technology.

Tata Motors has developed a comprehensive 3-phase EV strategy as part of its unwavering commitment to “Go Beyond." In order to effectively meet the changing demands of the affluent EV customer base, this futuristic design calls for the deployment of a variety of body types at various affordable price points.

The company has already unveiled cutting-edge designs at the Auto Expo 2023, including the kinetic Curvv, the electric Harrier EV, the robust Sierra EV, and the cutting-edge Avinya. These aspirational electric vehicle marvels have the potential to stimulate new client segments in India. In parallel, the infrastructure for charging devices is ready to expand widely, enabling smooth mobility and allaying concerns about range.

Additional investments will strengthen the EV supply ecosystem, firmly establishing Tata Motors’ unshakable commitment to accelerating electrification across India and enabling consumers to adopt sustainable alternatives without any barriers.