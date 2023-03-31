Tata Motors Announces Tiago.ev as Official Partner for IPL 2023

Tata Motors has announced the Tiago.ev as the Official Partner for the 2023 edition of the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL). This marks the sixth consecutive year of partnership between the company and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

As part of this association, Tata Motors aims to create awareness about electric vehicles (EVs) and promote its recently launched premium electric hatch – the Tiago.ev. The company will utilize the IPL platform to showcase the new offering and engage with the entire nation through a range of activities.

Speaking about the partnership, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “We want to democratize EVs in India and educate the masses on EVs through an integrated ad campaign. This association with India’s biggest media property will help us highlight the importance of EVs, not only in urban India, but in smaller towns as well. We wish to drive tremendous value from this partnership and fast forward the ongoing revolution towards the future of mobility by encouraging rapid adoption of EVs in India.”

Tata Motors will also run the ‘100 reasons to go.ev with Tiago.ev’ campaign, which will focus on addressing mental barriers towards EV adoption through light-hearted and relatable instances. The Tiago.ev Electric Striker Award, organized by the company, will grant the esteemed trophy and a cash prize of INR 1,00,000 to the player with the highest strike rate during the match.

In addition, the winner of the Tiago.ev Electric Striker of the Season award will be given the chance to drive away in a brand-new Tata Tiago.ev. As a special initiative, Tata Motors will donate INR 5,00,000 to enhance the biodiversity of Coffee Plantations in Karnataka by planting saplings every time the Tiago.ev car on display gets hit by the ball.

Tata EV owners will also be rewarded for their trust in the brand, with the company offering tickets to select matches and engagement activities on-ground. Some fortunate proprietors will have the chance of a lifetime to present awards to some of the most exceptional cricketers in the world.

Tata Motors has been associated with the IPL since 2018 and has showcased some of its most competitive products like the Nexon, Harrier, Altroz, Safari, and Punch. The company is making the Tiago.ev the focal point this year to demonstrate its dedication to accelerating the adoption of a new era of eco-friendly transportation in the country.

