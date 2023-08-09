CHANGE LANGUAGE
Tata Motors Partners with Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar to Drive EV Adoption Nationwide

Curated By: Samreen Pall

News18.com

Last Updated: August 09, 2023, 15:22 IST

New Delhi, India

Tata Motors Partners with Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar. (Photo: IANS)

Tata Motors pioneers eco-friendly collaboration with KPKB, offering EVs at special rates to benefit paramilitary and state police personnel in India.

Tata Motors has taken a momentous stride towards sustainability and support for our nation’s guardians.

In a historic move, the homegrown automaker proudly announces its partnership with the esteemed Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar (KPKB), marking a remarkable journey towards an eco-conscious future for Paramilitary Forces, State police personnel, and their cherished families across the nation.

This visionary alliance sets a precedent as Tata Motors becomes the first electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer to join hands with KPKB, reaffirming its commitment to both environmental stewardship and the welfare of our dedicated security personnel. The automakers’ distinguished EV portfolio, comprising the dynamic Tiago.ev, the sleek Tigor EV, and the robust Nexon EV PRIME and MAX, will now be accessible to all beneficiaries of this groundbreaking collaboration at exclusive rates.

Tata Motors Partners with Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar. (Photo: Tata Motors)

Amidst its continued efforts to ensure the well-being of the valiant personnel serving in various domains including the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Intelligence Bureau (I.B), Special Protection Group (SPG), National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Border Security Force (BSF), Assam Rifles, and State Police forces, the Ministry of Home Affairs established the Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar (KPKB) on September 18, 2006.

Presently, KPKB’s illustrious network comprises 119 Master Canteens, strategically positioned as distribution hubs, complemented by over 1800 subsidiary canteens. These outlets dutifully cater to the diverse needs of our brave troops and their beloved families, a testament to the Ministry’s steadfast dedication to their welfare.

In a moment that signifies progress, unity, and a shared commitment to a sustainable tomorrow, Tata Motors and KPKB stand shoulder to shoulder, embodying the very spirit that fuels our nation’s progress. This Independence Day, let us salute this remarkable partnership that drives us towards a greener, brighter future for India.

