Tata Motors Rolls Out 5,00,000th Nexon, Sets New Milestone in Subcompact SUV Segment
1-MIN READ

Tata Motors Rolls Out 5,00,000th Nexon, Sets New Milestone in Subcompact SUV Segment

Curated By: Samreen Pall

News18.com

Last Updated: April 12, 2023, 13:37 IST

Pune, India

Tata Motors Celebrates Production of 500,000th Tata Nexon (Photo: Tata Motors)

Tata Nexon's success is attributed to its stylish design, advanced features, and robust build quality.

Tata Motors, one of India’s leading automakers, has reached a significant milestone as it rolls out its 500,000th Tata Nexon. The Nexon, which was launched in 2017, has been a popular compact SUV in the Indian market, and has played a major role in establishing Tata Motors as a key player in the country’s automotive industry.

Furthermore, this achievement is a testament to Tata Motors’ commitment to producing high-quality vehicles that cater to the needs of the Indian market. The Nexon has received widespread acclaim for its design, performance, and safety features, which have helped it carve a niche for itself in a highly competitive market. It also boasts of a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating, making it one of the safest cars in its class.

The Nexon has been a popular choice among Indian car buyers.  It is a standout in its segment due to its impressive features and powertrain options, including electric versions. It further comes equipped with a plethora of features that includes a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, a sunroof, ventilated front seats, cruise control, and a Harman sound system. Dual airbags, ABS with EBD and electronic stability control ensure passenger safety.

The homegrown automaker is not resting on its laurels and has been working on a heavily revised version of the current model, the 2024 Nexon. The revised version will feature design influences from the Curvv concept, plentiful new features and a variety of powertrain options.

Currently priced at Rs 7.8 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tata Nexon competes with other popular subcompact SUVs such as the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV300 and Nissan Magnite. Expect the revised model to command a premium over the current version when it goes on sale.

first published:April 12, 2023, 13:27 IST
last updated:April 12, 2023, 13:37 IST