Tata Motors Supplies 400 Electric Buses to DTC, Plans To Increase EV Fleet

In order to push EV culture in Delhi, the leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, Tata Motors has provided 400 state-of-the-art Starbus EV buses to the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC). The steps have been taken under the subsidiary TML CV Mobility Solutions Ltd, where the company planned to supply 1,500 low-floor, air-conditioned electric buses for a period 12 years.

The newy added electric buses were flagged off by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, LG Vinai Kumar Saxena among other dignitaries on September 5, 2023.

New Electric Buses for DTC. (Photo: Tata)

New Electric Buses in Delhi

As per the details shared by the company, the decision has been taken to support Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives. These zero-emission buses have been designed on next-gen architecture, and are feature-loaded with cutting-edge technology and an advanced battery system, which will allow a safe and comfortable intra-city commute across across national capital.

Here’s What DTC MD Says About New EV Buses

While welcoming newly added futuristic electric buses in the fleet, Managing Director of DTC, Shilpa Shinde, IAS, said, “DTC is committed to providing efficient, economical, and reliable road transport services to the citizens of Delhi. This addition of 400 electric buses will make mass mobility safer, smarter and greener across the National Capital Territory. In addition to providing ready access, more comfort, and greater convenience to commuters, these next-gen buses will also contribute to our collective efforts to improve the city’s air quality.”

TML CV Chairman Statement

TML CV Mobility Solutions Limited Chairman, Asim Kumar Mukhopadhyay also expressed his views, and said that the team is delighted to partner with DTC in its visionary and progressive approach to make mass mobility green noiseless and emission-free. The induction of these 400 e-buses further deepens the decade-long relationship with DTC. We have set up state-of-the-art enabling ecosystems at select depots across the National Capital Territory of Delhi to charge, maintain and seamlessly operate the e-bus, Mukhopadhyay added.