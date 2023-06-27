Tata Nexon EV Achieves Sales Milestone of 50k Units, Details Here

The leading four-wheeler manufacturer Tata Motor has achieved the 50K plus sales mark for its best-selling Nexon EV. The brand has confirmed the news through an official press release and informed that the electric vehicle getting a good response from customers ever since it was released in 2020.

The company said the feature-loaded Nexon EV has revolutionized the segment in India as it offers cutting-edge technology. It has been reported by the company that the Nexon EV was launched to break all barriers to EV adoption for the Indian customer, and it become the product that has enabled India’s journey to electrified mobility.

Tata Nexon EV Sales Achivement

Reacting about the milestone, Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales, and Service Strategy, at Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “The Nexon EV was introduced as India’s own electric SUV with the aim of offering a cool, stylish, practical and real-world solution for faster EV adoption in India. The Nexon EV customers have grown to 50K in just 3 years. This is a testament to how India has embraced EVs as the mobility of the current times. We would like to thank the early adopters, who believed in the promise of the Nexon EV and in turn, allowed the EV ecosystem to build and become what it is now. We hope more people experience the promise of an EV and evolve to electric.”

Tata Nexon EV Customers

Meanwhile, Nexon EV is currently available in over 500 cities across the country. It has been reported that the vehicle has been driven over 900 million km and counting, across varying terrains. The number shows the confidence or belief of 50K plus customers in the car. As per the brand, on average, Nexon EV owners are driving around 6.3 million km monthly on intercity & outstation trips ranging from 100 to 400 km.

Amid this, the brand also informed that currently, they have over 6,000 charging stations across the country.