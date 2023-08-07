Tata Nexon Facelift Likely To Be Launched in September 2023, Details Inside

Tata Motors, India’s leading automotive giant, is all geared up to launch the highly anticipated Nexon facelift this September, adding to the excitement of auto enthusiasts across the country.

With a series of launches lined up over the coming months, the Nexon facelift stands out as one of the most awaited offerings from Tata Motors.

Ahead of the launch, Here are the fresh details and key features. The new Nexon will boast a simplified trim line-up, with 360-deg cam, front parking sensors and a new 7-speed DCT gearbox

Sources said that the Nexon facelift will come with more than 10 trims. Tata Motors will ditch the current trim nomenclature (XE, XM, XM+, XZ+, and XZ+ Lux), and instead, use names similar to the Punch line-up, which has trims like Pure and Creative.

However, special editions like Dark Edition and Jet Edition will join the line-up at a later stage in a phased manner. The special editions will continue to e based only on top-spec trims.

Currently, the Nexon has as many as four special editions – Dark, Kaziranga, Jet, and Red Dark. And, it is uncertain whether it will be brought back with facelifted models.

With the facelift, Tata is going to take the Nexon to the next level on the features front. For several months now, Nexon topped the sales chart in the sub-compact SUV space. However, it did not match with the likes of the Hyundai Venue. Kia Sonet or even Maruti Brezza on the features front.

The Nexon facelift will feature a new 0.25-inch touchscreen, a new 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and an all-new two-spoke steering wheel with a backlit Tata logo.

Other new features will include sequential turn indicators, a 360-degree camera with an HD display, and even front parking sensors.

It will be equipped with LED headlamps with LED DRLs and multi-drive modes with six airbags that will be standard on all trims.

Higher trims will come with Tata’s new patented touch-based HVAC control panel, wireless charger, leatherette upholstery, ventilated seats and a new LED DRL welcome signature. As is the case with the current Nexon, a single-pane sunroof will be offered starting from the lower trims.

The leading four-wheeler manufacturer Tata Motor has achieved the 50K plus sales mark for its best-selling Nexon EV. The brand has confirmed the news through an official press release and informed that the electric vehicle getting a good response from customers ever since it was released in 2020.

The company said the feature-loaded Nexon EV has revolutionized the segment in India as it offers cutting-edge technology. It has been reported by the company that the Nexon EV was launched to break all barriers to EV adoption for the Indian customer, and it become the product that has enabled India’s journey to electrified mobility.