Tata Punch CNG Launch in India: Price Starts at Rs 7.10 Lakh, Details Here

Tata Motors has launched the Punch CNG in a price range of Rs 7.10-9.68 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) in the country. It is offered in five trims namely Pure, Adventure, Adventure Rhythm, Accomplished, and Accomplished Dazzle. Tata Punch CNG was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 in January.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Vinay Pant, Head-Marketing, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said: “Since its debut at the Auto Expo 2023, the Punch iCNG has been one of the most awaited products in this segment. With its uncompromised boot space and high-end feature upgrades, the Punch iCNG demonstrates the go anywhere attitude of an SUV, which is engineered to meet the constantly evolving requirements of customers, who are tech savvy and demand best in class features along with an environment friendly and economical product."

Tata Punch CNG Safety Features

Based on the ALFA Architecture, Tata Punch CNG also gets the highest 5-Star Global NCAP adult safety rating. It also gets a micro-switch to keep the car switched off at the time of refuelling. Moreover, the thermal incident protection cuts off CNG supply to the engine and releases gas into the atmosphere as a measure of safety. The twin-cylinder CNG setup is located below the luggage area in the boot as it comes with 6 point mounting system for additional rear crash safety.

Tata Punch CNG Features

The Punch CNG comes loaded with a plethora of premium features such as Voice assisted Electric Sunroof, Front Seat Armrest, USB C Type charger, Shark fin antenna, Automatic Projector headlamps, LED DRLs, 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system by Harman with Android Auto and Apple Carplay connectivity, rain sensing wipers, and height adjustable driver seat.