Tata Punch EV India Launch By Late October 2023, Details Inside

Curated By: Samreen Pall

News18.com

Last Updated: September 04, 2023, 17:04 IST

New Delhi, India

Tata Punch EV India Launch By Late October 2023. (Photo: B.Choww/Instagram)

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the Punch EV with electrifying features in late October this year. The vehicle will rival the likes of Citroen eC3.

Tata Motors is all set to launch the 2023 Nexon and Nexon EV facelift on September 14 in the country. Besides this, it is being speculated that the homegrown automaker is planning to Punch EV by late October this year.

The Tata Punch EV will rival the likes of Citroen eC3. It will be positioned below the Nexon EV in the Tata’s electric vehicle lineup. This strategic positioning aims to offer consumers an appealing SUV alternative to the Tigor EV sedan, which has garnered a significant share of sales in its X-Press T fleet form.

Under the hood, the Tata Punch EV will house Tata’s cutting-edge Ziptron powertrain. It is expected to be the first Tata electric vehicle to feature a charging socket mounted on the front bumper, making the charging process more accessible and convenient for users.

It is being speculated that the Punch EV will also boast four-wheel disc brakes, a distinctive alloy wheel design, and an array of electrifying styling updates that will set it apart from its petrol counterpart.

The cabin of the Punch EV will boast an array of features including the newly introduced two-spoke steering wheel that made its debut in the Nexon facelift. Besides this, Tata Motors might equip the Punch EV with the larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which has already wowed Nexon owners.

The Tata Punch EV will be built on the ALFA platform, combined with Tata’s gen-2 EV architecture, representing a remarkable ICE-to-EV transformation with significant modifications. Underneath, a liquid-cooled battery and a powerful permanent magnet synchronous motor will power the front wheels, delivering an electrifying driving experience.

Drawing inspiration from previous models like the Tigor, Tiago, and Nexon EVs, Tata Motors may offer the Punch EV with multiple battery sizes and charging options, providing users with customizable choices.

The Tata Punch EV is expected to be priced between Rs 11.50-12.43 lakh (ex-showroom).

