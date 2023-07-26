Tata Punch to Offer Sunroof, CNG Specs Leaked Ahead of Launch

Tata Motors is now gearing up to take the market by storm with the introduction of the Punch CNG and Sunroof variants. The homegrown automaker is set rival Citroen and Hyundai, giving them a run for their money.

Having said that, Tata is all set to offer sunroof with the Accomplish Dazzle trim and all variants above it. Whether you choose the petrol-only variant or the petrol+CNG bi-fuel version, the sunroof option will be up for grabs. As of now, Hyundai Exter remains the only competitor offering a sunroof, but Tata’s tactical move is sure to challenge its position.

The CNG details of the Punch has been leaked online ahead of its launch. Having said that, Motor Arena reports that Tata Motors will be adopting a twin-cylinder layout, similar to the one seen in Altroz. This layout not only ensures ample luggage-carrying space but also gives a neater appearance compared to the single-cylinder layout.

Under the hood, the Punch CNG variants will be powered by the same 1.2L NA 3-cylinder engine, complete with a CNG kit. The engine will deliver 87 bhp of power and 115 Nm of torque when running on petrol, while with CNG, it will offer 72 bhp of power and 102 Nm of torque. A reliable 5-speed manual gearbox will handle the transmission duties.

According to leaked information, Tata plans to offer the CNG option across almost all Punch variants, with the exception of Pure Rhythm trim, Pure, Adventure, Adventure Rhythm, Accomplished, and Accomplished Dazzle. In sync with its Altroz strategy, Tata will not be offering CNG with the Punch Camo Edition.

When it comes to pricing, Tata Motors has proven its ability to strike the right balance. With Altroz, the dual-cylinder CNG tech comes at an attractive price of Rs. 1.03 lakh (ex-showroom), offering nearly double the components of a basic single-cylinder CNG pack. Additionally, Tata charges Rs. 45,000 for the sunroof, as evident with Altroz (all prices ex-showroom). It is expected that these competitive prices will extend to the Punch variants as well.

The much-anticipated launch of Punch CNG and Punch sunroof options is right around the corner. As Tata Motors takes on the competition, Punch is set to solidify its position as a leader in the segment, offering consumers the power of choice and enhanced driving experiences.