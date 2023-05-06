Tata Tiago EV Achieves Sales Milestone of 10K Units Within Four Months, Details Here

The leading homegrown car manufacturer Tata announced the achievement of delivering 10,000 units of Tiago EV in less than four months. The announcement by the company comes shortly after the all-electric hatch became the ‘Fastest Booked EV in India’, as it received 20,000 bookings by December last year.

As per the details shared by the company, Tata Tiago EV has successfully made its journey to 491 cities, traveling a total of 11.2 million km and preventing the emission of 1.6 million grams of CO2 into the environment.

Tata Motors said that it has a goal of democratizing the EV driving experience and expanding the search for safe, clean, and green mobility. The Tiago EV is not only a market disruptor with premium-ness, safety, and technological features, as well as an environmentally sustainable footprint, but it is also an exciting electric trendsetter that offers its consumers a superior driving experience, the company said in an official statement.

Also Read: Tata Tiago EV Launched in India at Rs 8.49 Lakh, Claims upto 312 Km Range Per Charge

Reacting about the achievement, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy head, Vivek Srivatsa said that The Tiago EV since its launch has been creating milestones. From becoming the ‘Fastest Booked EV in India’ to becoming the fastest EV in India to achieve the 10,000 delivery mark, this electric hatch has left no stone unturned.

Srivatsa said that Tiago EV was launched with the aim to democratize the EV experience. It was a result of the company’s ambition to fast forward the ongoing evolution towards the future of mobility by introducing a car that would encourage rapid adoption of EVs.

Tata Tiago EV Price

The company has launched the Tata Tiago EV at the starting price of Rs. 8.69 lakh, and it goes up to Rs. 12.04 lakh (ex-showroom) for top models.

Tata Tiago EV Battery and Power

It comes with 3 battery-motor configurations- The 19.2kWh battery pack with 3.3kW AC charging, which churns out a max of 60 bhp and 105Nm of torque. The second configuration features a 24kWh battery pack with 3.3kW AC charging, which provides a max of 69 bhp and 114Nm of torque. The last configuration comes with 24kWh of battery pack, 7.2kW AC charging, and a max power of 74 bhp and 114Nm of torque.

Read all the Latest Auto News here