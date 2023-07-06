Tata Tiago Touches Sales Milestone of 5 Lakh Units

Tata Motors has announced that the Tiago hatchback has achieved a sales milestone of 5 lakh units in the Indian market. Furthermore, the latest 1 lakh cars were sold in a span of merely 15 months. The company celebrated this feat with a symbolic roll-out at the Sanand facility in Gujarat, where Tata Tiago production takes place.

Commenting on this milestone, Mr. Vinay Pant, Head-Marketing, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “The Tiago has played a pivotal role in bolstering the popularity of our New Forever range since its launch. The Tiago has consistently surpassed expectations by offering discerning customers good styling, unrivaled safety standards, state-of-the-art technology, thereby reshaping the landscape of the hatch segment."

Tata Tiago is available in petro, CNG and electric versions in the domestic market. Having said that, it is the only hatchback in India to be sold in all three fuel trims. The brand also offers a NRG version of the hatch which comes with an SUV inspired design with off-roading capabilities. Tata Tiago NRG can be availed in both petrol and CNG fuel choices. The Tiago has received 4-star safety rating from Global NCAP, which makes it the safest hatchback in the segment.

“Exceeding the momentous milestone of 500k sales mark is a resounding testament to Tata Motors’ unwavering commitment to excellence. We extend our sincerest gratitude to our esteemed customers for their continued interest. We are certain that the Tiago will continue to be crucial to the success of the New Forever range and the growth of the segment,” added Pant.

Tata Motors stated that the average buyer age for Tiago is 35 years, thereby demonstrating its resonance with the youth. The hatchback’s 60 percent sales are from urban circuits while the remaining 40 percent are from rural markets. Female buyers contribute upto 10 percent to the Tiago’s overall sales. It has been revealed that Tata Tiago was the choice of more than 71 percent first-time car buyers in FY23.