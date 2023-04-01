Tata Tigor Vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Which Car Is Better In Terms Of Safety?

Maruti Suzuki’s Dzire is one of the best-selling cars in the Indian market. Maruti sold 16798 units of Dzire in February. However, safety comes first for many buyers. People who are looking to buy a compact sedan don’t like the Dzire. But there are some other options as well if you are in the market for a compact sedan. Tata Motors’ Tigor compact sedan can be an excellent choice. Reportedly, Tigor scored four stars in the Global New Car Assessment Program (GNCAP) crash tests. This will certainly appeal to buyers whose priority is safety. Furthermore, Tata has added dual airbags and rear parking sensors even in the base model. ABS with EBD and corner stability control is also standard across all trims.

Tata Tigor is a value-for-money product and offers great comfort. The car is powered by a 1.2L 3-cylinder Revotron Engine that generates 85 bhp and 113 nm of torque. This engine is an extremely refined unit and boasts an excellent mileage of around 18 in the city. As the Tigor has a ground clearance of 170 mm, it is well-equipped to hold its own on Indian roads.

Tigor’s full-loaded trip comes with several creature comforts like a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, Harman sound system with four speakers, steering mounted controls, height adjustable driver seat, rain-sensing wipers, automatic projector headlines, front fog lamps with chrome ring surrounds and rear parking assist with camera.

Buyers can choose from four different colours - Arizona Blue, Magnetic Red, Opal White and Daytona Grey.

Tata introduced a CNG variant of its popular sub-4m compact sedan last year. This variant will appeal to those buyers who are conscious of the rising fuel prices. Tata Tigor rivals Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.

