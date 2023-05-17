Tejas Express Replaces Vande Bharat Express On Bilaspur-Nagpur Route

In a recent development, the Indian Railways has announced a route change for two prominent trains, Vande Bharat Express and Tejas Express. The Vande Bharat Express operating between Secunderabad and Tirupati will now run faster by 15 minutes between the two cities. On the other hand, Tejas Express will take over the Bilaspur-Nagpur route, replacing the Vande Bharat Express. However, this is said to be a temporary arrangement.

The Vande Bharat Express gained immense popularity after Central India received its first train as a gift in 2022, leading to extensive discussions in political circles. Despite incidents of stone pelting and subsequent concerns regarding its speed and efficiency, the train has been operating consistently.

Following the revised route plan, the Tejas Express will be responsible for ferrying passengers between Bilaspur and Nagpur. Moreover, the Vande Bharat Express train running between Secunderabad and Tirupati will see an addition of coaches, both chair car and executive class. Notably, significant disparities exist between the Vande Bharat Express and the Tejas Express, including distinct facilities and rental charges.

In another development, there is a growing demand among travellers in Bhopal to operate the Vande Bharat Express on Saturdays as well. Commuters have been highly appreciative of the Vande Bharat Express, which offers a delightful journey from Bhopal’s Rani Kamlapati station to Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin station. The train’s amenities have made it the preferred choice for many passengers.