Telugu Actor Chiranjeevi Purchases Toyota Vellfire Worth More Than Rs 1 Crore

Telugu actor Chiranjeevi often hits the headlines for his simple lifestyle and phenomenal acting skills. This time, the actor is in news not because of his films or any viral post on social media, but his love for cars. Recently, he widen up his garage by adding Toyota one of the luxury yet performance-oriented MPVs Vellfire worth more than Rs 1 cr. Not just that, he also paid a sum of an extra Rs.4.7 lakh for the vehicle’s VIP number plate TS09 GB 1111.

In order to take the delivery, the megastar refused to take it to his doorstep, instead, he went to the showroom in the Khairatabad RTA office to complete pending formalities.

Chiranjeevi’s Toyota Vellfire

Toyota’s Vellfire is considered one of the most expensive and high-performance MPVs in the segment. It’s a complete chauffeur-driven car, which comes with two distinct electric motors, and features a 2.5-liter petrol engine with a maximum output of 115 bhp at 4700 rpm with 198Nm of peak torque at 2800-4000 rpm. The front electric motor at the front axle produces a maximum output of 141 bhp. While the rear motor churns out 67 bhp.

Talking about the dimensions, the MPV is 4,395mm in length, 1,850mm in width, and 1,895mm in height. Apart from this, it also comes with a massive 3,000mm wheelbase, making it the most favorite car among business tycoons and celebrities across the country.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi’s love for cars can be seen in his garage, filled with fancy yet high-performance cars. Currently, the Tollywood actor owns, Range Rover Vogue, Range Rover Autobiography, Toyota Land Cruiser, and Rolls Royce with a special registration plate, gifted by his son and famous actor Ram Charan.

