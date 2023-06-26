Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu Adds Stunning Gold Range Rover SV to His Car Collection

Mahesh Babu, the charismatic Telugu superstar, never fails to make a grand statement, both on and off the silver screen. The actor recently stunned the city when he unveiled the magnificent Range Rover SV, the newest addition to his already remarkable automobile collection.

This luxurious vehicle comes with an astonishing price tag that would leave anyone amazed. Known for his extravagant lifestyle, Mahesh Babu didn’t hold back when it came to his brand-new Range Rover SV, which cost a jaw-dropping Rs 5.4 crores.

Range Rovers have long been the go-to choice for celebrities, with renowned personalities like Mohanlal, Jr NTR, and Chiranjeevi also joining the ranks of proud owners. However, what sets Mahesh Babu’s car apart is its distinctive gold color, making it an exclusive sight on the streets of Hyderabad. Notably, this particular model currently holds the title of one of the most expensive cars available for purchase in India.

This limited-edition masterpiece is a stunning blend of sophisticated design and exquisite details. It boasts of a special gold paintwork called Auric Atlas, which makes it look luxurious and exclusive. The vehicle further gets gloss black accents and 22-inch gloss black alloy wheels. The Gold Edition badge and the sculpted lines add a touch of sophistication.

The Range Rover SV Gold Edition boasts a lavish and comfortable cabin, adorned with premium materials like exquisite semi-aniline leather upholstery and Grand Black veneers with gold inlays. The front seats offer heating, cooling, and massage functions. Other feature highlights include ambient lighting, infotainment system with seamless connectivity, and a high-quality Meridian sound system.

In addition to his latest acquisition, Mahesh Babu boasts an impressive lineup of luxurious cars, including the Rolls-Royce Ghost, Range Rover Vogue, Audi A7, BMW 7 Series, and the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Clearly, the superstar knows how to make a statement when it comes to his automobile preferences.