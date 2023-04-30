CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Auto » Tesla Model S, Model X Not Available in Few Asia-Pacific Countries, Reveals Website
1-MIN READ

Tesla Model S, Model X Not Available in Few Asia-Pacific Countries, Reveals Website

Published By: Mayank Gupta

Reuters

Last Updated: April 30, 2023, 11:01 IST

New Delhi, India

Tesla's first-quarter vehicle sales in 2023 rose by 36 percent after the company cut prices twice in a bid to stimulate demand. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Tesla Model X and Model S are unavailable in several countries like Australia, Thailand, Singapore and New Zealand, as per the company website

Tesla’s Model S and Model X were not available for order in some Asia-Pacific countries, including Australia, Thailand, Singapore and New Zealand, the automaker’s website showed on Sunday.

Other Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) models, such as Model 3 and Model Y were available in these countries, according to the website.

It was not immediately clear why these models were not available. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Elon Musk’s electric vehicle maker posted record deliveries in the January-March quarter, but deliveries of higher-priced Model X and Model S vehicles slumped by 38 percent.

Also Read: Tesla Plans to Export Model Y from China to Canada Soon

Tesla has been aggressively cutting prices for some of its models this year across markets to juice demand as competition among electric-vehicle makers heats up around the world.

Investors have been watching Musk’s gamble that cutting prices would stimulate sales, although they worry about eroding margins.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:April 30, 2023, 11:01 IST
last updated:April 30, 2023, 11:01 IST