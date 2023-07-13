Tesla Opens Up Discussion Rounds With Govt To Set Up Factory in India, Check Details

The American electric car maker Tesla has been hitting the headlines ever since it showed interest in launching its EVs in India. After multiple rounds of talks with the government over exercise duty and other related policies, the company finally started having discussions with the concerned ministries for setting up factories in India.

Tesla Business Model For India

It has been reported that the US-based EV company had an official word with the government regarding the investment proposal. The report says the company aims to set a a factory, which will be producing over 5 lakh of electric cars every year.

If everything goes as planned, Elon musk owned company is expected to launch its entry-level EV at the starting price of Rs 20 lakh. Report also suggested that Tesla, which has its business footprints in China, including factories, will be using India as its export spot in order to deliver its EVs in the Indo-Pacific region.

Tesla’s Talks With Indian Government

An official informed that Tesla reached out to the government with its big business plan. The official said this time it seems like things might take a positive turn discussion took place involving both exports and local manufacturing. It has been revealed by the sources that during the meeting with Elon Musk-owned company, Tesla executives from both sides of India and the US had a brief conversation, under which both inquired about the framework of business and its partner to set up manufacturing units in the country.

Meanwhile, Tesla has been conducting meetings with top officials to set up its business model in India. To achieve the goal, the company in a recent gathering, which was organised by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) in Delhi, showed interest to bring its own supplier if things unfold in a positive note.