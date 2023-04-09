Aggregator Policy: Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot Says Delhi To Run Ony Electric Cabs By 2030

Amid the growing demand for electric vehicles in Delhi, the transport administration says that the city is working on an aggregator policy, under which it will eliminate all the fuel cabs with EV ones by 2030. The top management says that all the leading e-commerce giants including food delivering and cab companies using fuel vehicles will be directed to use an all-electric fleet by April 2030.

While confirming the news, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot told the media that the city will have an all-electric fleet for cabs and other e-commerce entities by April 1, 2030. He said the national capital has already witnessed huge success in the EV industry as Delhi has the highest penetration of EVs in the country.

Also Read: Almost 98% of Our Customers Experience an EV Ride for the 1st Time With Us: BluSmart - Interview

In addition, Gahlot said that the city is rapidly and affordably increasing the number of electric charging stations. For EVs, a strong infrastructure is being developed. He continued by saying that the key goal is to eliminate air pollution in Delhi, and by promoting EVs over the past three years, Delhi has already seen positive effects. By adopting this new policy, the city’s air will be better in the future, Transport Minister Gahlot added.

A senior official from the transport department also commented on the same. He said the aggregator policy already had been given drafted by the law department. The new rule regarding the EV cabs will be implemented after getting final approval from the top management and Iand the lieutenant governor.

A senior official informed that once the city will have the approval from the police, within six months of receiving notice, the aggregators must purchase 5% of their new fleet as electric vehicles. Within nine months, this will rise to 15%; by the end of the first year, it will be 25%; by the end of the second year, it will be 50%; by the end of the third year, it will be 75%; and by the end of the fourth year, it will be 100%. By April 1, 2030, the whole fleet will be turned into only be EV. There will also be provisions for fines if the aggregators violate the rules, officials added.

Read all the Latest Auto News here