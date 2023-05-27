CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport: E-gate System Installed, Turns Paperless

Published By: Paras Yadav

PTI

Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 14:52 IST

Thiruvananthapuram, India

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport (Photo: IANS)

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport (Photo: IANS)

With the introduction of e-Gate, passengers will be able to speed up the check-in process and avoid long queues during peak hours

In order to develop a technologically advanced ecosystem that will offer a seamless, consistent and paperless service experience, the International Airport here has introduced the advanced e-gate system to facilitate the journey of passengers.

After checking in, passengers can enter the Security Holding Area (SHA) by scanning their boarding pass at the e-gates, the Airport authority has said.

    “Six e-gates with QR code scanners have been installed in the pre-security hold area of the airport’s domestic and international terminals. Earlier, the officials used to directly check the boarding pass and admit the passengers," the airport authority said in a release.

    With the introduction of e-Gate, passengers will be able to speed up the check-in process and avoid long queues during peak hours, it said. E-gates will help airlines easily locate passengers within the terminal and improve airport security, it added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
