This Summer Special Train To Connect Danapur With Secunderabad, Check Dates And Timings

During the summer season, the Indian Railways get crowded as people from different parts of the country travel from one place to another during holidays. Thus, to curb this excess crowd, the Indian Railways starts operating special trains. The railways is going to run a summer special train between Danapur and Secunderabad. From Danapur to Secunderabad, the summer special train will run on May 15, 22, and 29. On the other hand, from Secunderabad to Danapur, this train will operate on May 13, 20, and 27.

Let us inform you that this summer special train from Secunderabad will operate every Saturday in May and reach Danapur on Sunday. For the return journey, this train will leave Danapur for Secunderabad every Monday.

Secunderabad-Danapur special train number 07419 will run between Secunderabad to Danapur on May 13, 20, and 27 (on Saturdays). From Secunderabad, this train will leave at 03.15 pm and reach Danapur at 11.15 pm the next day (on Sunday). On this route, this special train will take a halt at Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar, Ara, and other major stations.

Train No. 07420 Danapur-Secunderabad special train will leave Danapur at 02.00 pm on May 15, 22 and 29 (Mondays) and reach Secunderabad at 11.50 pm on Tuesday. While returning, this train will halt at Ara, Buxar, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Prayagraj Chhivki, Manikpur, Satna, Katni, Jabalpur, etc. stations.

These trains will have a varied coach composition with two second-air-conditioned classes, five third-air-conditioned classes, one second-cum-third air-conditioned class, 12 sleeper class coaches and two general class coaches.

During summer vacations, other special summer trains have also been announced. One of the soon-to-start summer special trains in Mumbai is CSMT-Malda Town-CSMT Special Train. This train will depart from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminal on Mondays and reach Malda Town in West Bengal on Wednesdays.

Starting these trains will help ease down the excess crowd making it easy for passengers to travel amid the scorching heat.