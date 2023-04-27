This Summer Special Train To Connect Delhi With Punjab, Check Schedule Below

Travelling to cities in Punjab from Delhi will now become easier and cheaper as Indian Railways will soon operate a special train. The train will start from Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station and travel to several prominent railway stations in Punjab and Haryana such as Ludhiana and Jalandhar. The entire train will be for people with tickets in the unreserved category as it will have several general coaches installed.

The special train will start operating from May 11 next month and travel to Haryana and Punjab from Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station. The train will stop at 5 major stations and start in the evening, reaching Punjab’s Beas Junction the next morning. The train will have 20 general coaches and only 2 sleeper coaches to allow people with unreserved tickets to travel between these states. All 20 general coaches will be installed in between the two sleeper coaches.

Schedule:

Train number 04039 will start from Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station at 7.40 pm on May 11 and reach Beas Junction in Punjab at 4.05 am the next day. The journey will take a total of 8 hours and 25 minutes to cover a distance of 413 kilometres. The train will run at an average speed of around 49 kilometres per hour. The train will leave Beas Junction at 9 pm on May 12 and return to Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station at 4 am the next morning.

The train will cover several major stations in between but the halts will be shorter than expected. These stations will be Sabzi Mandi, Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana Junction and Jalandhar.

Since the train is a summer special train with 20 general compartments, the cost per ticket will only be Rs 130 for a one-side journey. If a child is above 5 years of age, the fare for them should be paid fully by their guardian. The fare will be the same for both sides.

