This Train, Not Rajdhani Or Shatabdi, Is Prioritised Above All In India

Indian Railways operates a variety of trains and each train is categorised based on its priority level. Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains, along with the recently added Vande Bharat, are among the top category trains in the country. However, even though Rajdhani trains are accorded the highest priority, they may sometimes be stopped to make way for other trains running under special circumstances.

During train accidents, the Accident Relief Medical Equipment (ARME) train plays a crucial role in providing medical assistance to the affected site. It is given the utmost importance by Indian Railways and is considered the highest priority train, even higher than Rajdhani and Shatabdi. In the event of an accident, other trains on the track, regardless of their priority level, are required to make way for the ARME train to ensure prompt and effective medical aid to the affected passengers.

The train that is reserved for the President of India is also accorded a high priority by Indian Railways. It is a protocol to stop all trains running ahead and give way for the President’s train to pass. However, it is to note that the President now prefers to travel more by air than by rail. As a result, the operation of the President’s train has become almost nonexistent.

When it comes to trains running on regular days, Rajdhani Express holds the highest priority among all trains. It is given precedence over all other trains on the track, with other trains required to make way for it by coming to a halt. Rajdhani Express is not only known for its high priority and punctuality but also for its luxurious amenities. Passengers travelling on this train can expect a comfortable and enjoyable journey with top-class facilities onboard.

Following Rajdhani Express, Shatabdi Express holds the second-highest priority level among all other trains in India. It is also classified as a superfast train, completing its journey within a day. Shatabdi trains are known for their speed, punctuality and comfortable travel experience. They are a popular choice among passengers travelling for business or short trips.

Duronto Express trains are a series of long-distance trains launched in 2009, connecting major cities across India. While it is an important train, it does not hold the same level of priority as Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains. As a result, Duronto trains may have to yield to other trains on the track.

Tejas Express is a semi-high-speed, fully air-conditioned train that operates on selected routes in India. In order of priority, it holds a lower position compared to Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains.

Garib Rath Express is a series of fully air-conditioned trains launched in 2005 to provide affordable travel options to passengers without compromising on comfort and amenities. They are ranked number seven in the priority order of Indian trains. Nonetheless, it also continues to be a popular choice among passengers travelling on a budget.

