This Vintage Hyundai Concept Car Returns to Life After 50 Years, Details Here

Hyundai Pony Coupe Concept, which had originally debuted at 1974 Turin Motor Show, has been brought back to life nearly after 50 years by the brand. It has been rebuild by Giorgetto Giugiaro, the original designer of the vintage model, with exact specifications and original materials. The recreated Hyundai Pony Coupe Concept premiered in Lake Como, Italy in the presence of Giorgetto Giugiaro and his son Fabrizio Giugiaro.

For the unversed, the 1974 Pony Coupe Concept inspired the present flagship concept, N Vision 74 hydrogen-hybrid electric ‘Rolling Lab’ development vehicle, which had made its Italian debut at ‘Hyundai Reunion’ event and then at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este on May 20. Furthermore, the ‘45’ EV concept car that worked as an inspiration for the Ioniq 5 all-electric vehicle, also took styling cues from the Pony Coupe Concept.

As tragic as it may sound, the Pony Coupe Concept could never make it to commercial production due to adverse global economic conditions and thus, Hyundai was deprived of its first sensational sports car.

“Despite the poor industrial environment in the 1970s, my grandfather and Hyundai’s Founding Chairman Ju-young Chung poured his heart and soul into rebuilding Korea’s economy and improving the lives of its people after the devastating Korean War. He finally realized his vision of making Korea a country capable of developing its own vehicles with perfection,” said Euisun Chung, Executive Chair of Hyundai Motor Group. “I express my sincere gratitude to everyone from both Italy and Korea who played a critical role in the success of Pony.”

Dimensionally, it measures 4080 mm in length, 1560 mm in width and 1210 mm in height while having a wheelbase of 2340 mm. Hyundai Pony Coupe Concept is equipped with a 1238 cc 4-cylinder in-line engine which delivers top power of 81 bhp at 6000 rpm. It is a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) vehicle.

The recreated concept version flaunts origami-like exterior with flowing geometric lines, a sleek roofline, pure unadorned surfaces, body-colored bumpers, dynamic proportions, a uniquely shaped B pillar, wedge-shaped snout and circular headlamps. The minimalist interior features monocoque design and driver-centered floating architecture with elements like a single-spoke steering wheel and two-toned slim-line bucket seats.

When asked about his first interaction with Hyundai on the development of the 1973 Pony Coupe Concept more than fifty years prior to the reunion, Giugiaro revealed: “Hyundai approached us to start a complete redesign of a model, without much experience. I was skeptical at first because I didn’t know Hyundai Motor at that time. We were all impressed by the passion and commitment of the Hyundai engineers. They were sharp, curious, open and extremely eager to learn. They immediately embraced the working methods that were new to them. They sacrificed themselves to make a good impression — for company and their partners. I’m proud and honored to witness how this company has evolved since we first met.”